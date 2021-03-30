General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 92,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,723. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

