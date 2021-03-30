GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 83.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in GameStop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

