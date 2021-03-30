GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.01. 78,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

