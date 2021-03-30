Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALXF opened at $1.92 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

