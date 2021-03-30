Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALXF opened at $1.92 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

