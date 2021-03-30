FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Cut by KeyCorp

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $83.92 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

