FY2021 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

VNET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

