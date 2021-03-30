FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will earn $8.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $245.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $275.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

