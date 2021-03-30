Furucombo Reaches Market Cap of $11.87 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Furucombo token can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.