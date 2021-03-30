fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

FUBO opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

