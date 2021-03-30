fuboTV Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 6th. fuboTV had issued 18,300,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $183,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of fuboTV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of FUBO opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

