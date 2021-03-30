Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%.

FREQ stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

