freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

