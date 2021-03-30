Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $64,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.