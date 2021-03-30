Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 854,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 159,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.