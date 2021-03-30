Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $395.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

