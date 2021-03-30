Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

