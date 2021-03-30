Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $225.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

