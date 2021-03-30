FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $132,311,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

