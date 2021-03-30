Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at (FBRC)

(FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $434.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.