Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $48.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 16,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

