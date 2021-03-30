Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VIAAY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.26 and a beta of -0.06. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.