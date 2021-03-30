Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,979. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

