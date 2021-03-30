Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Tops $0.13

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $289,586.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 748.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

