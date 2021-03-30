Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,526.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,506.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.