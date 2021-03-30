Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFO remained flat at $$13.09 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

