Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,112 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 8.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $52,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fiserv by 52.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

