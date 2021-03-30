First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.