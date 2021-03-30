First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 186.4% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period.

