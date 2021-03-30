First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Up 128.8% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the February 28th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth $475,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth $1,406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 65.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth $227,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCLN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 608,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.