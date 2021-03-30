First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the February 28th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter.

