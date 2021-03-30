First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 254.2% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of QQEW opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $109.14.

