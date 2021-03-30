First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 36,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,805. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

