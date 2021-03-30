First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 41.2% in March

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 3,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,196. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

