First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

