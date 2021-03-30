First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

