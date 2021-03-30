First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Head to Head Comparison

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17% First Busey 22.18% 8.62% 1.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Foundation and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Busey 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. First Busey has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than First Foundation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 3.52 $56.24 million $1.25 18.34 First Busey $472.65 million 2.94 $102.95 million $2.15 11.87

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Foundation pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Foundation beats First Busey on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 61 banking centers in Illinois; 13 in Missouri; five in southwest Florida; and one in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

