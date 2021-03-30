Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $9.08 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.08 or 0.00015383 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $106.26 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Firo has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,034.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.28 or 0.03117296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.43 or 0.00900207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.48 or 0.00415832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00350398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00256612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00021797 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,700,341 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.