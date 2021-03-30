Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,209.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. Accenture plc has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $281.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

