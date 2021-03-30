Financial Architects Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 971.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 886,026 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

