Financial Architects Inc Sells 497 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. 64,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

