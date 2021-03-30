Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 85,764 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,059. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

