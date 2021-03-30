Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Insider David A. Robins Acquires 19,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider David A. Robins bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £43,130 ($56,349.62).

Shares of FJV opened at GBX 241.31 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £314.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.11. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 121.17 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.16 ($3.15).

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

