Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $247.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

NYSE:RACE opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $134.24 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $439,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

