Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $323.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.68 and a 200 day moving average of $306.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

