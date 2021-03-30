Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1,321.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

