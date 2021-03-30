Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Truist Securities

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

