Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $87,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.07. 103,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

