Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 56,250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.
- On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.
- On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.
- On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.
Shares of FB opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
