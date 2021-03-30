Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 56,250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.

Shares of FB opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

