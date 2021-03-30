Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $134.70 and last traded at $131.65, with a volume of 4726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.59.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

