ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $508.03 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $509.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.58 and its 200 day moving average is $457.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

